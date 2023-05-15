Stars Celebrate Mother’s Day

PRPhotos.com

On Sunday (May 14th) many in Hollywood took to social media to share an outpouring of love for their mothers on Mother’s Day.

Viola Davis paid tribute to her mother on Instagram, thanking her “for showing me what love is.” The How to Get Away with Murder star wrote, “It breaks my heart that your memory is fading and you could quite possibly forget me. But I do believe that God has a special place where LOVE lives eternally….where my love for you lives eternally……I love you….always, forever…..”

Demi Moore shared a black-and-white photo of herself holding her newborn granddaughter, Louetta, to Instagram. “Circle of life. Happy Mother’s Day!” she captioned the post.

Momager Kris Jenner‘s Mother’s Day post included photos of her children, grandchildren, and her mother, MJ. “You are my whole heart and soul and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with you!!!!” she wrote.

Other stars such as Niecy Nash, Jack Black, Priyanka Chopra, and Chris Pratt all honored their mothers on Instagram as well.