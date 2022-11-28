Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving

Getty Images

Celebrities took to social media to share their holiday festivities over the long weekend. Jennifer Lopez posted a montage of sweet moments with her family to Instagram Sunday (November 27th), including a snapshot of her daughter Emme sleeping on her during a car ride—and her son Max sleeping on Ben Affleck.

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long enjoyed the fall weather as they ventured outdoors. In photos posted to Bostworth’s Instagram, the pair can be seen at an apple orchard and canoeing on a body of water. “HAPPY THANKSGIVING … So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow @justinlong … you make life so much fun. Xx,” she wrote.

Mandy Moore celebrated her family with an Instagram post, sharing photos of her husband Taylor Goldsmith, her 21-month old son Gus, and her newborn baby Ozzie. “Thankful doesn’t even begin to cover it,” she said.

Chrissy Tiegen shared a carousel of photos to Instagram of her family with John Legend. In one photo, their children, Miles and Luna, sit on a table holding the wishbone.

Millie Bobby Brown posted a vacation reel with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, as they spent time poolside. “thankful for many ppl, things, and animals,” she wrote. Jameela Jamil shared a video of herself encouraging everyone to “enjoy [their] food” and “not feel guilty.”