Stars Celebrate Transgender Day Of Visibility

On Friday (March 31st), stars such as Laverne Cox, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Bella Rasmey posted to social media in honor of Trans Day of Visibility.

Sharing photos of herself and Pose actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez from Variety’s Power of Women issue, Laverene Cox wrote on Instagram, “I'm so proud of my baby sister @mjrodriguez7. I'm so proud of @variety. This is always such a powerful issue of their magazine and an incredible event.”

The Orange is the New Black star added, “One of the things I'm proudest of on this #transdayofvisibility is seeing that though I've been the first openly trans person to do a few things, I'm not the last. Space is being created for more of us to thrive, to live our dreams, to inspire others to live their dreams, to live authentically.”

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a sweet photo with her daughter Ruby to Instagram. “Love is love. A mother's love knows no judgment. As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas. On this trans visibility day my daughter and I are visible,” she wrote.

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey posted a throwback photo to Twitter, writing, “Happy TDOV to this little dude! I didn’t know the word non-binary in this picture. But I knew what it meant. Inherently. Because I always was, and always will be. Lotsa love to all of my trans, enby and gender funky friends.”