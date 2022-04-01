Stars Continue To Pay Tribute To Bruce Willis Following Retirement

Getty Images

More Hollywood stars are paying tribute to their friend and co-star Bruce Willis, who announced his retirement on Wednesday (March 30th).

Sylvester Stallone shared photos of himself with his Expendables co-star on Instagram Wednesday and wrote, “We go back a long way , praying for the best for you and your wonderful family …”

Additionally, Willis’ The Whole Nine Yards costar Matthew Perry called him “the coolest man I’ve ever met in my life” on Twitter Thursday (March 31st) and added, “You will remain in my prayers for a long long time. Maybe we should get together and watch The Whole 10 Yards and get a couple of hours of sleep.”

The Die Hard star announced his retirement at the age of 67 after recieving an aphasia diagnosis. According to Johns Hopkins, Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage in the part of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension.