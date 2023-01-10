Stars Ordered To Evacuate Montecito Due To California Storm

PRPhotos.com

Ellen DeGeneres posted an unbelievable video of water rushing by her home in Montecito, California, on Monday (January 9th)—where a California storm has caused serious flooding. Residents in the town, including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Oprah Winfrey, are under mandatory orders to evacuate.

DeGeneres relayed that her house is on “higher ground,” so she’s been advised to shelter in place. In the video she shared, the talk show host explained that the nearby creek normally “never flows, ever,” but that the water is “probably about nine feet [high].”

She also brought attention to the fact that this storm marks the five-year anniversary of the 2018 mudslides in Montecito that left 23 people dead.