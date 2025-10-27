Stellan Skarsgård Condemns ‘Nepo Baby’ Term After 13-Year-Old Son Faces School Bullying

Getty Images

Stellan Skarsgård criticized the “nepo baby” label after his son Kolbjörn experienced bullying at school. The Dune star told Vulture: “My 13-year-old, Kolbjörn, the youngest, suffers from that. When his pals at school call him nepo baby, he gets so sad. He doesn’t have any friends at school. He gets isolated. Cruel kids – or cruel and ignorant. But it is such a bullsh-t thing. Because nobody would hire you, at least not for anything good, if you’re not good enough.” The term refers to children of celebrities who allegedly gain career opportunities through family connections. A long list of stars whose parents are famous have spoken out about it, including Jack Quaid, Lily-Rose Depp, Ronan Day-Lewis, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Skarsgård plays a director conflicted with his actress daughter in his new film Sentimental Value, which releases December 26th. (Story URL)