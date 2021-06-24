Stephen Amell Addresses Removal From Delta Flight

Getty Images

Stephen Amell is setting the record straight about why he was removed from a Delta flight on Monday (June 21st).

TMZ reported Wednesday (June 23rd) that the former Arrow star was “forcibly removed” from the plane after allegedly “screaming” at wife Cassandra Jean.

The actor quickly responded on Twitter, writing, “My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed.”

He continued, “I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle.”

The airline confirmed the incident in a statement to E! News on Wednesday but did not mention Amell by name. A Delta spokesperson said, “Delta flight 966 on June 21 took a brief, eight-minute departure delay after an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure in Austin. The flight arrived ahead of schedule at Los Angeles International Airport.”