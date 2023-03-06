Stephen Bear, Georgia Harrison, Bruce Willis + More!

PRPhotos.com

STEPHEN BEAR IS SENTENCED TO 21 MONTHS IN PRISON FOR ONLYFANS VIDEO: Variety reports that reality star Stephen Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison, after he was found guilty of “voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with the intent to cause distress.” The Celebrity Big Brother star uploaded to his OnlyFans account CCTV footage of himself having consensual sex with Love Island star Georgia Harrison. Harrison said in court that she did not know she was being filmed and that she later learned the video was being shared online. She described the experience as her “worst nightmare,” adding that she “felt physically sick.” Judge Christopher Morgan told Bear, “You intended to maximize the distress and humiliation of Georgia Harrison. That is evidenced by the continued availability of video after Georgia had requested you take it down. By making it available on your OnlyFans site, the video circulated widely and publicly.”

EMMA HEMING WILLIS ASKS REPORTERS TO STOP ‘YELLING’ AT BRUCE WILLIS: Emma Heming Willis took to Instagram on Saturday (March 4th) to ask reporters to be more considerate, following her husband Bruce Willis‘ frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. “It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth,” she wrote. “So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space.” Emma added, “For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband asking him how he’s doing or whatever — the woohoo-ing and the yippee ki yays … just don’t do it. OK? Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely.”

HUGH GRANT ADMITS TO HAVING ‘TANTRUMS’ ON THE SET OF ‘DUNGEONS & DRAGONS:’ Hugh Grant told Total Film Magazine in an interview published Saturday (March 4th) that he “did a Christian Bale” and had a “couple of tantrums” on the set of his new movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. “I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one. I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better,” Grant said. “Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl. Terrible. A lot of groveling…”

IDRIS ELBA RESPONDS TO BACKLASH OVER ‘BLACK ACTOR’ COMMENTS: In a new interview with The Guardian, Idris Elba addressed the controversy that followed the comments he made in February about no longer describing himself as a “Black actor.” The Beast actor told the outlet, “Me saying I don't like to call myself a Black actor is my prerogative. That's me, not you.” He added, “So for you to turn around and say to me, I'm 'denying my Blackness.' On what grounds? Did you hear that? Where am I denying it? And what for? It's just stupid. Whatever.”

TOM SANDOVAL SAYS HE’S ‘SORRY FOR EVERYTHING’ AMID CHEATING RUMORS: Tom Sandoval took to Instagram on Saturday (March 4th) to address the rumors that he cheated on Ariana Madix with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. A source told People that the affair had reportedly been going on for “upwards of six months.” Speaking about castmate Tom Schwartz, Sandoval wrote, “Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation… Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions.” Sandoval signed off writing, “Sorry for everything.”