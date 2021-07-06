Home » Entertainment » Stephen Dorff Drags Marvel Films, ‘Embarrassed’ for Scarlett Johansson

Stephen Dorff Drags Marvel Films, ‘Embarrassed’ for Scarlett Johansson

Stephen Dorff let it all hang out in a revealing interview with The Independent. Despite playing the villain Deacon Frost in 1998’s Blade, technically a Marvel property, he proceeded to slam Marvel and superhero movies, saying they represented everything bad in Hollywood. 

He said: “I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next [Stanley] Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

Dorff also shared his thoughts on the scaled-down Oscars: “This year’s Oscars were the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen. My business is becoming a big game show. You have actors that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. You have filmmakers that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. We’re all in these little boxes on these streamers. TV, film – it’s all one big clusterf**k of content now.”

