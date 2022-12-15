Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dead At Age 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died by suicide at the age of 40.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office, the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and co-executive producer died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was found by a hotel maid inside the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California Tuesday (December 13th) after he missed check-out.

In a statemen to People, his wife Allison Holker Boss said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Ellen DeGeneres mourned the loss of her colleague on Instagram, writing, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Boss rose to fame on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008 where he came in fourth place. He joined DeGeneres’ show as a DJ six years later and was elevated to Executive Producer in 2020.