Sterling K. Brown Doesn’t Love His Sex Symbol Status

Sterling K. Brown is not excited about his sex symbol status, he tells Playboy. The Emmy Award winner and This Is Us star wants people to appreciate his talent, not just his muscles.

He said: “I don't think I've ever gotten a job because of the way I was built. People have seen me as being a good actor, and they hire me for things in which they need a good actor.”

Brown notes that there’s a dangerous history of hypersexualizing black men. “It's a slippery slope, and it's one that is dangerous,” Brown told the magazine. “It's nice to have your sexuality celebrated, as long as you're being celebrated in total, as a whole human being and not fetishized as one particular thing.”