Steve From Blues Clues Made His First-Ever TikTok

Getty Images

A few months ago, Steve Burns from Blue's Clues surprised everyone with a moving video about how he never forgot his viewers when he went away to college and reminded them how far they’ve come. The video was in celebration of Blue's Clues' 25th anniversary and millennials were definitely overjoyed to see their familiar old pal.

As if the first tear-jerking video wasn’t enough to make millennials fall over with excitement, there’s more reason to celebrate because Burns has officially joined TikTok. So far he has over 2.2 million views on his first video.

The simple clip shows Steve saying “hi” and explaining that he has no idea how to use TikTok. Users were quick to follow Steve and remind him that he's doing fine.

One user commented, “Just pretend you're filming Blues Clues but for grownups. You seem to have it figured out”.