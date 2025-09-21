Steve Martin Cancels Virginia Shows After COVID Diagnosis

Getty Images

Steve Martin called off two Virginia performances with Martin Short over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19. “Dear Virginia Beach and Richmond. Sadly, I have come down with Covid. I can’t possibly do the shows that you deserve. So Marty and I must cancel tonight & tomorrow. But we will return under better circumstances,” Martin posted alongside a photo of a sad dog in Mickey Mouse ears. He later shared his positive COVID test results with the caption “Hey! No flu!” Martin’s website confirmed the cancellations, stating “Unfortunately, Steve Martin has come down with COVID, and out of an abundance of caution, the shows will be canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Refunds will be available to ticket buyers.” The Only Murders In The Building co-stars’ “Dukes of Funnytown” tour continues October 4th in Hollywood, Florida. (Story URL)