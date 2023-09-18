Steve Martin, Jessica Chastain, Shannen Doherty + More!

Getty Images

STEVE MARTIN DENIES PUNCHING MIRIAM MARGOLYES ON THE SET OF ‘LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS:’ According to USA Today, Steve Martin released a statement denying Miriam Margolyes claims about him on the set of Little Shop of Horrors in her forthcoming memoir titled Oh Miriam! Stories from an Extraordinary Life. “I was hit all day by doors opening in my face; repeatedly punched, slapped and knocked down by an unlovely and unapologetic Steve Martin – perhaps he was method acting – and came home grumpy with a splitting headache,” the Harry Potter actress writes in the book. She also writes that Martin was “undeniably brilliant but horrid to me.” Responding to these allegations, the Only Murders in the Building actor said, “I have to object. I remember taking EXTREME caution regarding the fake punch – the same caution I would use with any similar scene.”

JESSICA CHASTAIN EXPLAINS SAG-AFTRA INTERIM AGREEMENTS THROUGH BASEBALL ANALOGY: Jessica Chastain shared a video of herself at the Toronto International Film Festival to Instagram on Friday (September 15th), during which she compared the SAG-AFTRA interim agreements to baseball to help people better understand. “I’m going to explain it to you in baseball terms. You got the Major Leagues AMPTP. You got Derek Jeter, all the guys, and they’re like, ‘We’re not happy with their contracts, we’re going to strike.’ The Minor Leagues show up independent productions and say, ‘Hey, guess what? We’re going to give you the contract you want!'” the Help actress said. “So the players go, ‘You know what? We’re not going to work for the Major Leagues, we’re going to go work for the Minor Leagues.’ Who do you think the audience goes to see? And now all of a sudden, the Major Leagues don’t have any power.”

SHANNEN DOHERTY TEARS UP AFTER RECEIVING STANDING OVATION AT ‘BEVERLY HILLS, 90210′ PANEL: People reports that Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestly, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris all reunited at ‘90s Con in Tampa, Florida, over the weekend. Doherty, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, teared up as she received a standing ovation toward the end of the event. “Thank you so much,” she told the audience. “You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you.” The Charmed actress also spoke with the outlet on Sunday (September 17th) about her battle with cancer. “I have a fight for my life, that I deal with every day,” she said. “I think I am really great.”

MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR CONSIDERED QUITTING HOLLYWOOD AFTER ‘PITCH’ WAS CANCELLED: Mark-Paul Gosselaar reflected on the moment he almost quit acting during the ‘90s Con in Tampa, Florida, over the weekend. Deadline reports that the Saved By the Bell actor was devastated when Fox cancelled the series Pitch, in which he played catcher Mike Lawson, in 2017. “I wanted to quit the industry after that ended,” he said. “That’s one of those, you feel like in your lifetime you’re not going to be handed opportunities like that, so for that to pass in the fashion that it did it was sort of a gut punch. That’s a role though, that I don’t make light of it, but I had to go therapy with my wife.”