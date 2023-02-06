Steve-O Begs Bam Margera To Get Sober

Getty Images

Jackass star Steve-O is pleading with his longtime friend and costar Bam Margera to get sober. Last week, Steve-O wrote and deleted a comment on an Instagram post by Margera, begging him to “choose recovery.”

Margera has been publicly struggling with substance abuse for years. “Bam, last night you had your five year old son with you on stage at my show, and you were blessed with the chance to spend another day or two with him — then as soon as you left my show, you stayed up all night getting loaded…” Steve-O wrote.

He continued, “You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen. I brought you on tour with me in hopes that I could get you to see what’s possible for you if you choose recovery.” Steve-O has been sober himself for 15 years.

“I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice,” he added. “You’re dying, brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you.”