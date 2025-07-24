Story Of America’s First Women Astronauts Coming From Universal Pictures

Getty Images

Academy Award-winning producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have acquired the rights to The Six: The Extraordinary Story of the Grit and Daring of America’s First Women Astronauts for a film adaptation with Universal Pictures. The book, written by journalist Loren Grush, tells the captivating tale of the pioneering female astronauts who overcame obstacles to become the first American women in space, culminating in Sally Ride’s historic shuttle mission. Rachel Lee Goldenberg will direct the film and co-write the screenplay with Bill Parker. Tam O’Shaughnessy, Ride’s longtime partner, will serve as a consultant on the project. (Variety)