Stranger Things, Lea Seydoux, Ashton Kutcher + More!

‘STRANGER THINGS’ SEASON 4 VOLUME 2 TRAILER IS RELEASED: Entertainment Tonight reports that the trailer for volume two of the fourth season of Stranger Things was released on Tuesday (June 21st). The final two episodes of the season will be available on Netflix on July 1st.

LEA SEYDOUX IS IN TALKS TO JOIN THE CAST OF ‘DUNE 2:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, No Time to Die actress Lea Seydoux is in talks to join Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Austin Butler in the Dune sequel. The film is set to begin shooting this summer in Budapest.

ASHTON KUTCHER AND NATALIE PORTMAN TO JOIN ‘RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that the new season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge will feature Ashton Kutcher, Natalie Portman, Simu Liu, and more. A press release reads, “This season, guests will not only be pushed physically and mentally — like plunging into a frozen lake in the Canadian Rockies or foraging for food in the deserts of the Great Basin — but Bear will be testing each on their survival skills. This time, they will be tested beyond other guests: after Bear teaches each of them a key set of skills, they will then have to master them on their own and deploy those skills at a high-intensity moment to earn their extraction from the wilderness.”

‘DARK WINDS’ RENEWED FOR SEASON TWO: According to The Hollywood Reporter, AMC’s Dark Winds was quickly renewed for a second season. The series debuted on June 12th, and critics on Rotten Tomatoes have given it a 100% rating.