Stranger Things, Moses Ingram, Pinocchio + More!

‘STRANGER THINGS’ SEASON FOUR BREAKS NETFLIX VIEWERSHIP RECORDS: Deadline reports that Volume One of the fourth season of Stranger Things brought audiences back to Netflix. The streaming platform had its biggest premiere weekend ever with 286.79 million hours viewed, beating out the second season of Bridgerton with 193 million.

‘STAR WARS’ STANDS UP FOR MOSES INGRAM: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the official social media account for Star Wars posted a statement in support of Moses Ingram, who recently shared that she’s received a number of racist messages online since starring in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The message on the Star Wars account reads, “There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist. We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.”

WATCH THE TEASER TRAILER FOR LIVE-ACTION ‘PINOCCHIO:’ Entertainment Weekly reports that the teaser trailer for Disney+’s live-action remake of Pinocchio was released on Tuesday (May 31st). See Tom Hanks as Geppetto and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy.

RACHEL ZEGLER TO STAR IN ‘HUNGER GAMES’ PREQUEL: Today reports that West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler will star in the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Zegler will play the character Lucy Gray Baird.