‘Stranger Things’ Two-Hour Series Finale Will Play In Movie Theaters

Getty Images

Netflix will screen the two-hour Stranger Things series finale in over 350 movie theaters alongside its streaming debut. The final episode, titled The Rightside Up, premieres December 31 at 5 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. ET, running through January 1, 2026. This marks Netflix’s first theatrical release of a series episode. Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer had expressed interest in a simultaneous theater release. “People don’t get to experience how much time and effort is spent on sound and picture, and they’re seeing it at reduced quality,” Matt Duffer said. “More than that, it’s about experiencing it at the same time with fans.” Ross Duffer added, “That would be amazing. Because the fans could be there with other fans, and experience it as a communal thing — it would be incredible.” Netflix will announce specific theater locations later. (Story URL)