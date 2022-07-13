‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ And ‘The White Lotus’ Lead 2022 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

PRPhotos.com

This year’s Primetime Emmy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday (July 12th), with Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus at the helm. Succession received 25 nominations, while Ted Lasso and The White Lotus each received 20.

Hacks and Only Murders in the Building followed close behind with 17 nominations each, though Selena Gomez was surprisingly snubbed for her acting.

Making history as the first non-English language series to be nominated for Best Drama, Squid Game earned 14 nods.

Also making history is Quinta Brunson, creator of Abbott Elementary. The show earned seven nods, and Variety reports that Brunson is the first black woman to earn three comedy nominations in the same year.

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his role in What If…?

Mandy Moore took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (July 12th) to address This is Us being snubbed, as the show only received one nomination in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category.

“Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was its finest hour? Sure. And Dan Fogelman's brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? @kenolin1's impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah…. But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That's an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever. #thisisus,” she wrote.

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Monday, September 12th, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul Euphoria Ozark Severance Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark Brian Cox, Succession Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Adam Scott, Severance Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Laura Linney, Ozark Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets Sandra Oh, Killing Eve Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Kieran Culkin, Succession Park Hae-soo, Squid Game Matthew Macfayden, Succession John Tuturro, Severance Christopher Walken, Severance Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance Julia Garner, Ozark Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul J. Smith Cameron, Succession Sarah Snook, Succession Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession James Cromwell, Succession Colman Domingo, Euphoria Arian Moayed, Succession Tom Pelphrey, Ozark Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show Martha Kelly, Euphoria Sanaa Lathan, Succession Harriet Walter, Succession Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary Barry Curb Your Enthusiasm Hacks The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Only Murders in the Building Ted Lasso What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry Donald Glover, Atlanta Nicholas Hoult, The Great Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Elle Fanning, The Great Issa Rae, Insecure Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary Henry Winkler, Barry Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Janelle James, Abbott Elementary Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary Juno Temple, Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live James Lance, Ted Lasso Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building Christopher McDonald, Hacks Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building Laurie Metcalfe, Hacks Kaitlin Olson, Hacks Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Dopesick The Dropout Inventing Anna Pam & Tommy The White Lotus

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers Ray Donovan: The Movie Reno 911!: The Hunt for Q-Anon The Survivor Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage Michael Keaton, Dopesick Himesh Patel, Station Eleven Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Lily James, Pam & Tommy Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story Margaret Qualley, Maid Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus Jake Lacy, The White Lotus Will Poulter, Dopesick Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane Bob's Burgers Rick And Morty The Simpsons What If…?

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

F. Murray Abraham, Moon Knight Julie Andrews, Bridgerton Chadwick Boseman, What If…? Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth Stanley Tucci, Central Park Jessica Walter, Archer Jeffrey Wright, What If…?

Outstanding Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War David Attenborough, The Mating Game W. Kamau Bell, We Need To Talk About Cosby Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti II Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jimmy Kimmel Live Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Late Night With Seth Meyers The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes The 64th Annual Grammy Awards The Oscars The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only Dave Chappelle: The Closer Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy The Problem With Jon Stewart The World According to Jeff Goldblum VICE

Outstanding Structured Reality Program Antiques Roadshow Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Love Is Blind Queer Eye Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean Cheer Love on the Spectrum RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked Selling Sunset

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls Nailed It! RuPaul's Drag Race Top Chef The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowsi and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye Nicole Myer, Nailed It! Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Controlling Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) George Carlin's American Dream Lucy and Desi The Tinder Swindler We Feed People

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

100 Foot Wave jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy The Andy Warhol Diaries The Beatles: Get Back We Need to Talk About Cosby Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Changing The Game Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches When Claude Got Shot

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out the News The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series Anthony A. Anderson, Anacostia Bill Burr, Immoral Compass Brendan Gleeson, State of the Union Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Words With Ike (Cake)

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jacinte Blankenship, Intersection Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxplains Rhea Seehorn, Cooper's Bar Sydnee Washington, Bridesman

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night RuPaul's Drag Race: Whatcha Packin' With Michelle Visage Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical Love, Death + Robots Robot Chicken Star Wars: Visions When Billie Met Lisa