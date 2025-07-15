Suki Waterhouse Hospitalized For Hernia Due To Tight Pants

Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse revealed that she was recently hospitalized for a hernia caused by wearing tight pants. The musician and Daisy Jones & The Six star shared on social media that the hernia, a gap in the muscular wall commonly found in the abdomen or groin area, was a result of wearing overly tight pants six months prior. Despite the health scare, Suki is expected to return to the stage on August 7th for her tour in Aspen, Colorado. This incident comes more than a year after Suki welcomed her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson, with the couple so far choosing to keep their daughter’s name private. (Eonline)