Home » Entertainment » ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Beats Box Office Records

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Beats Box Office Records

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

The highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie raced past box office records over the weekend, debuting domestically with $146.36 million. The film also pulled in $377 million globally, winning the title for best global opening for an animated movie. Domestically, The Super Mario Bros. Movie had the best opening for any movie this year and had the second-best opening for an animated film in North America—behind Incredibles 2 at $182.6 million.

Regarding second place, Deadline reports that there was essentially a three-way tie. John Wick: Chapter 4 brought in $14.6 million, while Dungeons & Dragons made $14.5 million, and Air debuted with $14.46 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (April 7th) through Sunday (April 9th):

1. Super Mario Bros. Movie, $146.36 million
2. John Wick: Chapter 4, $14.6 million
3. Dungeons & Dragons, $14.5 million
4. Air, $14.46 million
5. Scream VI, $3.31 million
6. His Only Son, $3.25 million
7. Creed III, $2.8 million
8. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, $1.6 million
9. Paint, $750,000
10. Thousand and One, $600,000

Related Articles

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leads MTV Movie & TV Awards
‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Outperforms Projections At The Domestic Box Office
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Takes Franchise’s Best Opening At The Domestic Box Office
‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Underwhelms At The Domestic Box Office
‘Scream VI’ Debuts With Franchise Record At The Domestic Box Office
Jenna Ortega Doesn’t Care About Wardrobe Malfunction At Recent Movie Premiere