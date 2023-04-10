‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Beats Box Office Records

PRPhotos.com

The highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie raced past box office records over the weekend, debuting domestically with $146.36 million. The film also pulled in $377 million globally, winning the title for best global opening for an animated movie. Domestically, The Super Mario Bros. Movie had the best opening for any movie this year and had the second-best opening for an animated film in North America—behind Incredibles 2 at $182.6 million.

Regarding second place, Deadline reports that there was essentially a three-way tie. John Wick: Chapter 4 brought in $14.6 million, while Dungeons & Dragons made $14.5 million, and Air debuted with $14.46 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (April 7th) through Sunday (April 9th):

1. Super Mario Bros. Movie, $146.36 million

2. John Wick: Chapter 4, $14.6 million

3. Dungeons & Dragons, $14.5 million

4. Air, $14.46 million

5. Scream VI, $3.31 million

6. His Only Son, $3.25 million

7. Creed III, $2.8 million

8. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, $1.6 million

9. Paint, $750,000

10. Thousand and One, $600,000