‘Superman’ Movie, Featuring Krypto, Sparks Huge Interest In Dog Adoption

Superman has sparked a significant increase in interest in dog adoption, particularly for pups like Krypto, the Man Of Steel’s loyal companion in the movie. Following the release of the film, Google searches for “adopt a dog near me” surged by 513%, with a 163% increase in searches for “rescue dog adoption near me.” Krypto, based on director James Gunn’s own rescue dog Ozu, has captured the hearts of viewers, leading to a 31% rise in searches for “adopt a puppy” and a 299% spike in searches for “adopt a schnauzer,” the breed Krypto resembles. Warner Bros. even partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to cover pet adoption fees, resulting in 454 pets finding new homes. (Thewrap)