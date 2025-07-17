Superman’s Krypto Look-Alike Contest Lands In NYC Offering $1,000 Prize

Getty Images

Pumpkin Pet Insurance is hosting a Krypto look-alike contest in New York City, inspired by James Gunn’s Superman movie. The event aims to celebrate superdogs and will award a $1,000 prize to the dog that best resembles Krypto, the Man of Steel’s CGI-generated dog. Contestants can also win $1,000 for looking the least like Krypto. Winners in both categories will receive a $2,500 donation to a vet clinic of their choice. The competition, scheduled for July 18th at Manhattan West Plaza, will be judged by audience reactions and a panel of two judges. Pumpkin Pet Insurance’s CMO, Matt Sherman, emphasized the contest’s focus on celebrating pets as everyday heroes. (Thewrap)