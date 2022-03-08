Supreme Court Denies Request To Reexamine Bill Cosby Case

PRPhotos.com

On Monday (March 7th), the Supreme Court rejected a request by Pennsylvania prosecutors to review the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.

Prosecutors from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, argued in November that overturning Cosby’s conviction set a "dangerous precedent.” However, on Monday (March 7th), the nation’s highest court denied their bid without explanation.

Cosby was convicted of aggravated incident assault in 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison.

Following this conviction, Cosby appealed to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on the grounds that his due process rights were violated. They ruled in his favor in June 2021.

Cosby was released from prison last summer.