Surprises, Snubs, Firsts Among Oscar Nominations

“Mank” leads the field of Oscar nominations, with 10 nods, including best picture, as well as for its stars Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried and its director David Fincher.

Netflix dominated the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards, grabbing 35.

Six films earned six nominations — a group that includes “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” All of these films were nominated for best picture along with “Promising Young Woman.”

DIVERSITY

After years of criticism for its lack of diversity, for the first time, performers of color comprise the majority in both actor categories, with Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey's Black Bottom”) and Steven Yeun (“Minari”) in the lead race and “One Night in Miami” star Leslie Odom Jr. competing with “Judas and the Black Messiah” duo Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield in supporting. Yeun is the first Asian American nominee, and Christina Oh is the first Asian American nominee to receive a nod for best picture with “Minari.”

Chloe Zhao is the first woman of color ever nominated as best director for “Nomadland.” Viola Davis became the most nominated Black actress in Oscar history for “Ma Rainey’s.”

Boseman received his first-ever Oscar nom for “Ma Rainey’s” after his death.

SNUBS, SURPRISES

Regina King was overlooked for “One Night in Miami,” and she would have been the first Black woman nominated as director.

“Ma Rainey” missed out on a best picture nom.

Jodie Foster and Jared Leto were also overlooked for their roles in “The Mauritanian” and “The Little Things.”

Paul Raci was overlooked at the SAG and Golden Globes, but he was nominated for his role in “Sound of Metal” as best supporting actor.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the Academy Awards will take place April 25 at downtown Los Angeles' Union Station and Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, and air live on ABC.