Susan Sarandon Is ‘Forever Hopeful’ About Love

Susan Sarandon isn’t giving up on love.

The 74-year-old actress told People that even though she hasn’t had a relationship since she ended things with ping-pong entrepreneur Jonathan Briklin in 2015, she remains “forever hopeful – but not desperate.”

For now, she says, she just wants to find “a travel companion, male, female – age doesn’t matter." She added, I would like to find someone who’s got an up-for-an-adventure kind of attitude. And also, who cares about something passionately and who loves what they do, whatever that is."

At the moment, COVID is making dating difficult for the star but she says, “I’m pretty happy making memories with my kids.”