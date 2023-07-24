Susan Sarandon, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Imperioli + More!

STARS JOIN THE SAG-AFTRA PICKET LINE: The joint SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike continues, and actors such as Susan Sarandon, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Imperioli, and Kevin Bacon have all joined the picket line. People reports that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke were also spotted striking on Friday (July 21st) in New York City along with their four-month-old son.

‘OPPENHEIMER’ SEX SCENE CRITICIZED IN INDIA: Variety reports that a sex scene between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer is facing criticism in India, as it features a line from the sacred Hindu text Bhagavad Gita. Journalist Uday Mahurkar wrote in a letter on behalf of the Save Culture Save India Foundation: “We do not know the motivation and logic behind this unnecessary scene on life of a scientist. But this is a direct assault on religious beliefs of a billion tolerant Hindus.”

GRETA GERWIG COMMENTS ON DIRECTING FORTHCOMING ‘CHRONICLES OF NARNIA’ MOVIES: Barbie director Greta Gerwig opened up about her deal with Netflix to direct a series of Chronicles of Narnia movies on a recent episode of the Total Film podcast. “I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it, but I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start,” she said. “I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And it's exciting.”

VANNA WHITE IS REPORTEDLY ASKING FOR THE ‘SAME … IF NOT MORE’ OF PAT SAJAK’S SALARY: According to People, Vanna White is negotiating with Sony Pictures Television for “the same … if not more” of Pat Sajak‘s salary to continue cohosting Wheel of Fortune, which she has done since 1982. Responding to reports that White is seeking 50% of Sajak’s salary, a source told the outlet, “50 percent of Pat's salary is so outrageous that no one in their right mind could say that it’s fair. The negotiation is asking for much more than 50 percent of his salary. It's asking for the same pay — if not more.”