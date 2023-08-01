Suzanne Somers Announces That Her Breast Cancer Has Returned

Suzanne Somers revealed on Instagram Monday (July 31st) that her breast cancer has returned, following her first diagnosis in 2000. The Three’s Company actress shared a photo of herself with her husband, Alan Hamel, and expressed gratitude for his support through this difficult process.

“As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter,” the Step By Step actress wrote in the caption.

Along with thanking fans for their support, Sommers expressed how thankful she is for her husband. “Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can’t even explain how much he has done for me. If it’s even possible, we are even closer than ever,” she wrote.