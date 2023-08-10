Sydney Sweeney Addresses MAGA-Hat Party Controversy

In an interview with Variety published on Wednesday (August 9th), Sydney Sweeney spoke about the controversy surrounding her mother’s 60th birthday party last summer. The Euphoria star faced backlash after photos from the event showed guests wearing MAGA-inspired hats.

“There were so many misinterpretations” the White Lotus actress said. “The people in the pictures weren't even my family. The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom's friends from L.A. who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho.”

She added, “People are so fast to build someone up, and then they love tearing them down.”