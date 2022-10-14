Sydney Sweeney Clarifies Comments About Not Being Able To Take A Break

Sydney Sweeney is setting the record straight about the comments she made in July about not being able to take a six-month break from work.

At the time, the Euphoria star told The Hollywood Reporter, “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that.”

She recently clarified her comments in Elle, saying, “I was asked if I wanted to have a family and I said yes. And then I was asked why I didn't have one yet, and I was like, I don't have time to take even, like, a six-month break. Like, I don't have time to be able to start this family. I'm working so much and I'm focusing on that right now.”

The White Lotus actress added, “And so it was kind of skewed with the public and taken out of context, which was insane to watch and kind of disappointing, too, because I think that being a mother, and a working mother, is really important. I really want to achieve that one day.”

Sweeney, 24, is currently engaged to 37-year-old restaurateur Jonathan Davino.