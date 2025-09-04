Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Collection Breaks Records, Sells Out After Controversial Campaign

Getty Images

American Eagle has reported record-breaking sales following the July 23rd launch of Sydney Sweeney’s denim collaboration. The retailer says men’s and women’s denim sales rose by double digits in the weeks after the campaign. The Sydney Jacket sold out in one day, while The Sydney Jean sold out in one week. That jean, featuring a butterfly design to support domestic violence awareness, will return in November. All proceeds from its sales benefit the Crisis Text Line. American Eagle says Sweeney’s “Syd’s Picks” shop has been refreshed four times, performing four times better than other women’s items. Despite controversy over the campaign’s “good jeans” tagline, the brand’s stock rose 10 percent, adding more than $200 million in value. (Story URL)