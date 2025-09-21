Sylvester Stallone Pitched A Teenage ‘Rambo’ Prequel Using AI To De-Age Him

Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone disclosed he once proposed using artificial intelligence to digitally de-age himself for a Rambo prequel showing the character at 18 years old. Speaking on The Playlist’s Bingeworthy podcast, Stallone said the concept would recreate John Rambo’s teenage years in Saigon using advanced technology. “Everyone thought I was crazy,” Stallone stated. “AI is sophisticated enough to go through Saigon to see him at 18 years old and basically use the same image. So it isn’t as big a stretch.” A separate Rambo origin story starring Noah Centineo is already in development without Stallone’s involvement. The actor acknowledged the challenge facing any replacement, saying “It’s very, very hard. He may do a stellar job, but you’re overcoming this because I went through it with Get Carter. Everyone loves the original, and then you’re always fighting that prejudice.” (Story URL)