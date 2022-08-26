Sylvester Stallone Says He ‘Will Always Love’ Jennifer Flavin

Following reports that he and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, are divorcing, Sylvester Stallone told TMZ that he “will always love” her.

The outlet had previously reported that the pair were splitting up due to a fight about his Rottweiler, Dwight. Addressing this, Stallone said that while they did disagree about how to care for the pet, the former couple “did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument.”

The Rocky actor noted that he and Flavin “just went in different directions.” He added, “I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met.”