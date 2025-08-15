SZA Named First-Ever Artistic Director At Vans

Getty Images

Vans has announced a new multi-year partnership with R&B superstar SZA, naming her as the brand’s first-ever artistic director. According to a press release, this position will empower SZA to “reimagine upcoming campaigns and co-create exclusive product collections that fuse her unique vision with the brand’s creative and youthful spirit.” In a statement, SZA expressed her longstanding connection to the Vans brand, stating, “I’ve been wearing Knu Skools and other styles for years; they’ve always had an ethos I connect with.” The singer shared her goal to “show that joy, community, creativity, and fashion are all still intersectional. That humanity, culture, and connection are still the access points.” SZA’s new role at Vans follows in the footsteps of other high-profile artist collaborations, such as Rihanna’s stint as Puma’s creative director in 2014 and Beyoncé’s partnership with adidas from 2019 to 2023. (COS)