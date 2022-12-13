T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach, James Cameron + More!

T.J. HOLMES AND AMY ROBACH WILL REMAIN OFF THE AIR PENDING AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION: Page Six reports that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach won’t be returning to GMA3: What You Need to Know while ABC conducts an internal investigation into their relationship. ABC News president Kim Godwin updated the staff via email on Monday (December 12th), writing, “Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.”

JAMES CAMERON MISSES ‘AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’ PREMIERE DUE TO COVID-19: According to Deadline, James Cameron didn’t make it to the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in Los Angeles Monday night (December 12th) after testing positive for COVID-19. “I am in LA, just back from Tokyo, and I managed to pick up Covid on the plane, so I’m isolated and can’t go to my own premiere tonight,” he told the outlet. “The number of people I’ve told over the years, ‘ah, we’ll catch up and I’ll see you at the premiere…well, I guess not. Man proposes, and God disposes.”

A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN IS IN THE WORKS: Today reports that R.J. Cutler‘s production company This Machine is working on a feature-length documentary about the late Grease actress Olivia Newton-John. The documentary will focus on “Newton-John’s life and work as an iconic entertainer, best-selling music artist, animal rights and environmental activist and health, wellness and plant medicine advocate,” according to the outlet.

THE 2023 GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS ARE ANNOUNCED: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2023 Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday (December 12th), with The Banshees of Inisherin and Abbott Elementary leading the way. The Banshees of Inisherin received eight nominations, including best picture (musical/comedy), while Abbott Elementary received five nominations, including best TV series (musical/comedy) and best actress in a TV series (musical/comedy) for Quinta Brunson. In the film category, Everything Everywhere All at Once followed close behind with six nominations, while Babylon and The Fabelmans each earned five. The 80th Golden Globes are set to return on NBC on January 10th, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

See the full list of nominations below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water Elvis The Fabelmans Tár Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár Olivia Colman, Empire of Light Viola Davis, The Woman King Ana de Armas, Blonde Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis Brendan Fraser, The Whale Hugh Jackman, The Son Bill Nighy, Living Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Triangle of Sadness

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Margot Robbie, Babylon Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Adam Driver, White Noise Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Inu-Oh Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) Close (Belgium) Decision to Leave (South Korea) RRR (India)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Brad Pitt, Babylon Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once Baz Luhrmann, Elvis Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Sarah Polley, Women Talking Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking Justin Hurwitz, Babylon John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing) “Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick) “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul The Crown House of the Dragon Ozark Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon Laura Linney, Ozark Imelda Staunton, The Crown Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man Kevin Costner, Yellowstone Diego Luna, Andor Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Only Murders in the Building Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta Bill Hader, Barry Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story The Dropout Pam & Tommy The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Lily James, Pam & Tommy Julia Roberts, Gaslit Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird Colin Firth, The Staircase Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Julia Garner, Ozark Janelle James, Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man Jonathan Pryce, The Crown John Turturro, Severance Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary Henry Winkler, Barry