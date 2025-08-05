‘T.J. Hooker’ Reboot Film Lands At Netflix With ‘Yes Man’ Writers

Getty Images

Netflix has acquired the rights to adapt the 1980s police procedural series T.J. Hooker into an action-comedy film. The original show starred William Shatner in his first major television role after the cancellation of Star Trek. The series also featured a younger cast of spunky recruits, including Heather Locklear, Adrian Zmed, and James Darren. For the Netflix adaptation, the streaming service has tapped writers Jarrad Paul and Andy Mogel to pen the script. The pair, known for their work on the Jim Carrey comedy Yes Man and the high school reunion film The D Train, will aim to give the project a more comedic tone compared to the original series. (Variety)