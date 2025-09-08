Taika Waititi & Rita Ora Are Developing A Fyre Festival Musical

Getty Images

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are producing a musical based on the infamous Fyre Festival. The project follows Billy McFarland’s life story and the failed 2017 event that resulted in fraud charges. Director Bryan Buckley will helm the production and write the book, with music by Oscar and Grammy winner Paul Epworth and set design by Hamilton’s David Korins. “Working in the theater is always fun,” Waititi said. “I haven’t done it for 15 years because it was no longer fun, but I’ve been told it will be fun this time.” Buckley added, “I never saw myself doing a theatrical musical comedy. But then again, I never saw something completely mind-bendingly ridiculous and intriguing as what went down with Fyre Festival.” McFarland recently sold the Fyre Fest brand rights on eBay for $245,300 and won’t profit from the musical. (Story URL)