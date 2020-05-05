Home » Entertainment » Taika Waititi To Direct New Star Wars Film

Taika Waititi To Direct New Star Wars Film

The rumors have been confirmed: Taika Waititi will helm a Star Wars feature film. Lucasfilm shared the news Monday, May the Fourth, the unofficial Star Wars holiday. He will co-write the film, along with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, an Academy Award nominee for 1917.

Waititi’s next project is Thor: Ragnarok, which will drop February 11, 2022. He previously directed the season 1 finale of The Mandalorian, and voiced the bounty droid IG-11. 

No release has been announced for the next Star Wars film. Previously, a December 16, 2022 date had been set for a Star Wars film written by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. But after their exit and the coronavirus pandemic upending production calendars, it is unclear when the Waititi vehicle will land. 

Dovetailing the film scopp, Disney and Lucasfilm also announced that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will helm a Disney+ streaming series set in the Star Wars galaxy.

