Taraji P. Henson Wants To Put The ‘Focus Back’ On ‘The Color Purple’

Taraji P. Henson’s recent comments about racial pay disparities in Hollywood sparked a wider conversation with fellow actors such as Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, and Keke Palmer. However, Henson told Today in an interview published Wednesday (January 17th) that she’s ready for the focus to be back on her new film, The Color Purple.

“I hope they can focus back onto this film, because right now, to me, it feels like what I said is now becoming louder than this beautiful film. And that’s not fair to me, or anybody in the film,” she said.

The Empire actor added, “Because the film deals with women who are oppressed — who live in an oppressed system. Men and women. And all the characters in that film except for the white people. So that movie is about healing. That movie is about sisterhood.”