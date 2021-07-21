Tarek El Moussa Dubs Christina Haack ‘Crazy’ in On-Set Tirade?

PRPhotos.com

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa flipped his lid on co-star and ex-wife Christina Haack, according to a report in TMZ. Sources tell the pub that he exploded on-set of their HGTV series, losing his chill when she signaled that she was ready to resume filming.

His tirade reportedly included a comparison between Haack and his fiancé Heather Rae Young, whom he dubbed hotter and richer. He added that he “made” Haack and dubbed her a “washed-up loser.”

He also yelled: "Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning. The world knows you're crazy!"

This admission comes on the heels of her revelation that she once smoked toad venom. Haack has been making a lot of headlines lately, for her new post-toad smoking relationship with Joshua Hall and her divorce from Ant Anstead, who has moved on with Renee Zellweger.

El Moussa and Haack were married 2009-2018.