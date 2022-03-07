Taron Egerton Faints During The First Performance Of His New Play, Cock

Getty Images

On Saturday (March 5th), Rocketman actor Taron Egerton collapsed onstage during the first performance of Cock, his new play at the at the Ambassadors Theatre in London.

"As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night. I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I’m fine,” Egerton said via his Instagram story on Sunday (March 6th).

A doctor in the audience came to Egerton’s aid after he fainted. 40 minutes later, the director of the play, Marianne Elliott, announced that Egerton was “absolutely fine,” and that Joel Harper Jackson would take his place for the last 15 minutes of the show.

In his story update, Egerton wrote, "I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out."

"That being said, apparently you're meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I'll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night,” he added.