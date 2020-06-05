Tavi Gevinson Tells Ivanka Trump’s Sister-in-Law Karlie Kloss To Stop With Anti-Racist Hypocrisy

PRPhotos.com

Gossip Girl star Tavi Gevinson is dragging supermodel Karlie Kloss for her seeming hypocrisy. Kloss posted a quote from poet Cleo Wade that said that ending racism begins by “healing it in your own family.”

Kloss, of course, is married to Josh Kushner, brother to Jared Kushner, and sister-in-law to Ivanka Trump, both of whom are senior advisors to President Donald Trump.

Trump, meanwhile is calling protesters “thugs,” and encouraging governors to use force against them.

Gevinson commented: “Karlie, give it a rest. You have a lot of nerve to make a show of championing girls’ coding and your other causes while only politely disowning your family in public (lmao @ you ignoring ivanka on social media; she still went to your wedding). I can’t believe you’re not more embarrassed not just by them but YOUR decision to only publicly disown their politics in polite ways so you can have it both ways.”

She continued: “I don’t know what kinds of conversations you have behind the scenes (besides when Jared asked your dad to solicit solutions to a global pandemic in a Facebook group back in March) but like…..what am I looking at. This is a f++king joke.”