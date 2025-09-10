Taylor Frankie Paul Of ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Named Season 22 ‘Bachelorette’

Getty Images

Taylor Frankie Paul from Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will star as ABC’s Season 22 Bachelorette. The MomTok personality and single mother of three recently ended her relationship with Dakota Mortensen, father of her youngest son Ever, after their rocky romance concluded following the show’s second season premiere in May. Paul becomes the first Bachelorette lead without prior franchise experience, though Matt James previously led The Bachelor Season 25 under similar circumstances. According to her ABC bio, she plans to lead with “humor, resilience and a fearless openness” to inspire others to “embrace life’s chaos and own their story.” The upcoming Bachelorette season will replace The Bachelor in early 2026, with ABC rotating franchise versions due to scheduling constraints. (Story URL)