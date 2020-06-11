Taylor Selfridge Fired as Stassi Schroeder Gets Erased From Commercial Landscape

PRPhotos.com

Celebrities with a history of racism are paying the price for their past actions. Taylor Selfridge, Stassi Schroeder and Hartley Sawyer have all been fired this week from shows due to objections over their previous racist statements. Sawyer got the boot from The Flash this week for racist, and also misogynist tweets.

TAYLOR SELFRIDGE

MTV is nixing Selfridge, a Teen Mom OG stalwart. Fans who tuned in to see her special Tuesday were out of luck. An episode of Catfish aired instead. "MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media," an MTV spokesperson told People magazine. "MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice."

Selfridge addressed her departure on social media, writing: "As you guys know already our special didn't air tonight. I made the decision last week to not film the next season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter. I don't believe the reality tv lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life. With current events being what they are and reality tv being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect."

She continued: "Once again, I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past. I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family."

Her account has been set to private.

STASSI SCHROEDER

Meanwhile, the fallout for Schroeder continues. After getting fired from Vanderpump Rules for racist behavior, the wine brand she launched got pulled from shelves and her podcast Straight Up With Sassi got canceled and taking down from podcasting platforms.

Schroeder got the boot along with Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni earlier this week after their former castmate—the only black cast member of Vanderpump—Faith Stowers revealed that Doute and Schroeder falsely called the cops on her.

On Radio Andy, Andy Cohen said: "There's so much happening in the Bravo universe. I will say this: so much talk about Vanderpump Rules and then of course the reunion ended up airing last night. I will say this about what happened. I absolutely support Bravo's decision, I think it was the right decision. And I want to remind people because I've been getting so many tweets and messages and whatever about Vanderpump Rules and about Southern Charm and other shows. I am not, I don't—I feel like I remind people this all the time—I'm not in charge of programming at Bravo anymore. I am not an Executive Producer of Vanderpump Rules. I don't have anything to do with the show except I love it and that I host the reunions."

Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee wants Bravo to also fire Jax Taylor, writing: “what about Jax Taylor? He refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege. Stop celebrating his disgusting actions.”