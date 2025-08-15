Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Podcast Delivers Massive 10 Million Views In 20 Hours

Getty Images

The latest episode of the Kelce brothers‘ podcast, New Heights, has seen an explosive surge in popularity following an in-depth interview with Taylor Swift. The pop icon announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, and provided what may be her longest and most candid interview to date, lasting over two hours. The Wednesday episode has already amassed more than 10 million views on YouTube in less than 20 hours, making it the most popular episode in the podcast’s history, surpassing even the previous top episode featuring Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce. According to a Spotify representative, the Swift interview generated a 3,000% increase in new listeners for New Heights, with the number of female listeners jumping 618%. During the interview, Swift revealed several key details about the new album, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter. (THR)