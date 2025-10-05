Taylor Swift’s ‘Release Party Of A Showgirl’ Tops Box Office With $33 Million

Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl claimed the top box office spot with $33 million domestically and $46 million globally. The 89-minute film features a new music video and behind-the-scenes footage for her album The Life Of A Showgirl. Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another earned $11 million in second place, bringing its total to $101.7 million worldwide. Dwayne Johnson’s well-reviewed sports drama The Smashing Machine disappointed in third place with $6 million, marking a career low for the actor. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie and The Conjuring: Last Rites rounded out the top 5 with $5.2 million and $4 million. (Story URL)