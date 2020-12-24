Tayshia Adams Talks True Love as Ivan Hall Opens Up After Surprise Elimination

PRPhotos.com

After an insane season of Bachelorette during an insane year, contestant No. 2 Tayshia Adams found her Hollywood ending, she tells People.

“If you had told me in March that I'd be getting engaged at the end of the year, I would not have believed it for a second,” said Adams, 30, who got engaged to addiction recovery specialist Zac Clark, 36, on the show's finale on Tuesday. “But I want to experience life with Zac by my side. He's what I've always wanted.”

Adams, as many fans will recall, stepped into the show mid-season after Clare Crawley left.

She said that Clark intrigued her early on: “Just the way he was speaking to me, you could tell he had maturity that I was really attracted to. And there was something I couldn't put my finger on. He had a mystery to him that I wanted to get to know more about. And him having the coin for me to throw in the fountain on the first night was simple and thoughtful. He tugged on my heartstrings with that!”

Adams concluded: “Zac is my person. And this just feels so right.”

IVAN HALL

But even though there was a happy ending for Adams, hearts got broken along the way. The 28-year-old Ivan Hall was eliminated with Adams citing their differing opinions on faith as the reason.

“She only wants to date a Christian and I’m not religious,” Hall responded to a message from Bachelor alum Caila Quinn after his elimination.

“I’m open to and have dated any religion,” he continued.

Adams has the Bible verse Psalm 46:5 stated in her Instagram bio, which reads: “God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day.”