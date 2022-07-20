Home » Entertainment » ‘Tears Were Shed’ By Both Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck During Las Vegas Wedding

Eyewitnesses to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s Las Vegas wedding say that the ceremony was emotional. According to A Little White Wedding Chapel coordinator Kenosha Booth, “It was beautiful. Some tears were shed by them both.”

Booth also relayed that the venue played “Here Comes the Bride” over a Bluetooth speaker as Lopez walked down the aisle. At the altar, the Marry Me actress and the Argo actor exchanged vows and wedding bands.

Lopez’s child Emme and one of Affleck’s three children attended the ceremony, along with Lopez’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton. Another chapel source told People that the couple “wanted it to be very simple,” and that they were “very excited.”

