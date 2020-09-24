Teddi Mellencamp Out, Kathy Hilton In?

PRPhotos.com

Teddi Mellencamp confirmed the rumors that she was leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now, it seems Kathy Hilton may be her replacement. Kyle Richards bid farewell to Mellencamp on Instagram, and a follower suggested that Hilton should be a shoe-in, writing in the comments: “@KyleRichards18 drum roll @kathyhilton next season.”

While Hilton had previously downplayed rumors, this time, the 61-year-old piped up: “Your SIC very kind. I am thinking?????”

Hilton has long been considered a contender for RHOBH, but the mom of Paris and Nicky Hilton previously downplayed the fan push. When many wanted her to replace Lisa Vanderpump, she said: “Nobody can take Lisa’s spot.”

Richards, the last remaining OG RHOBH told Andy Cohen last year that she’d love Hilton to join: “I’ve had one sister on Kim. Why not have another sister on? People don’t know this, but she’s one of the funniest people there is. She’s a practical joker, and she’s very, very funny. So I think she’d be an amazing Housewife, actually.”

Mellencamp has been dragged by some viewers for being “boring” and others for her All In accountability weight-loss program on social media, which former participants claim require 60 minutes of exercise with just 500 calories worth of food a day.

In addition to Mellencamp’s exit, Denise Richards will not join either. TBD on the official status of Kyle, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais and “friend” Sutton Stracke‘s contracts.